Nashville Tops Louisville 5-1 on Thursday Night

LOUISVILLE, KY- The Louisville Bats (57-88) lost game four of their six game series with the Nashville Sounds (88-56) on Thursday night at Louisville Slugger Field.

After each team went quietly in the opening frame, Nashville scratched the first run of the game when catcher Mario Feliciano notched a two-out double to center field to score first baseman Jon Singleton who had singled to lead off the inning.

The Sounds increased their lead in the top of the fourth when shortstop Cam Devanney capitalized on a throwing error to plate Nashville's second run of the ball game to take a 2-0 lead.

Louisville starter Brandon Williamson (1-5, 4.41) worked three innings on a limited pitch count, surrendering a lone run on four hits with a walk and four strikeouts.

In the top of the fifth, third baseman Brice Turang got the ball rolling for Nashville, lining a double off the LED board in left center field to lead off the inning. Jon Singleton worked a walk in the following at-bat, his 111th of the season, breaking the Nashville single season record of 110 that was set in 1981 by Otis Nixon. Turang was brought home two batters later, thanks to an RBI-single from Pedro Severino.

The Sounds extended their lead further in the sixth, taking a 4-0 lead when second baseman Pablo Reyes collected an RBI-single of his own.

Louisville got on the board in the home half of the inning when Isaih Gilliam smoked a two-out double to left center field, his ninth of the season, to bring home Leonardo Rivas who led off the inning with a walk.

For the second straight night, Nashville benefited from an excellent effort from their starter, as southpaw Robert Gasser (2-1, 3.38) turned in six innings of one-run ball, scattering just three hits with eight strikeouts and five walks.

Nashville tacked on one more in the eighth while Louisville was unable to muster any additional offense, losing game four of the series 5-1.

Game five of the series and the penultimate home game of the season will be tomorrow night (September 23) at Louisville Slugger Field with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. Reds' rehabber Connor Overton (2-1, 2.84) will take the hill for Louisville, while righty Caleb Boushley (12-2, 3.34) will get the nod for Nashville.

