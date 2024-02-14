Moose Taken Down by Wranglers

The Manitoba Moose (17-25-1-1) battled with the Calgary Wranglers (25-16-3-1) on Tuesday evening at Scotiabank Saddledome. Manitoba was coming off a 4-3 shootout win against Grand Rapids on Saturday night.

Calgary opened the scoring with a tally from Brett Sutter eight minutes into the contest. A Moose neutral zone turnover was brought ahead by Dryden Hunt. The forward protected the puck and sent it from the corner to Sutter, who beat Thomas Milic with a quick shot from the slot. The Wranglers added to the lead with a power play tally from Cole Schwindt. Ben Jones burned into the offensive zone and sent a shot on net. Schwindt was breaking hard to the pipes and the puck redirected off his skate and in. The Moose ended the first frame down 2-0. Brad Lambert paced the Moose with three shots on goal. Milic finished the stanza with 10 stops, while Connor Murphy stopped al 17 attempts he faced.

Manitoba got on the board with a goal one minute into the second from Lambert. Nikita Chibrikov found the centre, who turned on the afterburners and sped into the zone. The forward had a step on the nearest Wranglers defender and rocketed a shot inside the post past Murphy. Manitoba tied the contest with a power play marker from Jeffrey Viel. Dominic Toninato drifted down low and looked for an option. The forward swept the puck in front to Viel, who redirected it through the wickets of Murphy. Manitoba was outshot by Calgary to the tune of 12-9 in the middle frame, but scored on two of its first three shots in the period to take a 2-2 tie into the final 20 minutes of play.

The teams stayed tied until the final seven minutes of the period. Calgary took the lead with a power play tally from Sutter. The Wranglers kept the puck alive and worked it back to the point. Brad Lyle fired the disc on target and Sutter got the final touch to trickle it through the pads of Milic. With the Moose down a goal, the decision was made to call Milic to the bench in favour of the extra attacker. Calgary was able to take advantage of the open net and Matt Coronato scored on an odd-man rush. The Moose pulled Milic one final time but were unable to draw any closer, as Murphy and the Wranglers kept everything in check. The Moose dropped the contest by a final score of 4-2. Milic was hit with the road loss and made 29 stops, while Murphy ended with 32 saves of his own.

Quotable

"I thought we played well. All ends of the ice, I thought we did a good job tonight. Just didn't get the bounces, the goals we needed and they got theirs."

Statbook

Brad Lambert has scored in consecutive games

Jeffrey Viel has has scored in consecutive contests

Ville Heinola had two assists for his first multi-point game of the season

What's Next?

The Moose rematch with the Calgary Wranglers at Scotiabank Saddledome on Wednesday, Feb. 14. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT.

You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports, the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.





