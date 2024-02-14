This Week in Iowa Wild Hockey
February 14, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
Last week, the Iowa Wild swept the Tucson Roadrunners at Wells Fargo Arena. This week, Iowa visits the Texas Stars for a weekend set before welcoming the Rockford IceHogs to Des Moines for a pair of weekday games. Continue reading This Week In Iowa Wild Hockey for your weekly update on the team!
TEAM LEADERS
Points: Nic Petan (36)
Goals: Jake Lucchini, Nic Petan (11)
Assists: Nic Petan (25)
PIM: Kale Kessy (105)
STANDINGS
UPCOMING GAMES
Friday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. at Texas Stars
Saturday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. at Texas Stars
Monday, Feb. 19 at 5 p.m. vs. Rockford IceHogs
Sensory Awareness Night presented by Local Carpenters 106
$1 hot dogs until the end of the first period presented by STAR 102.5
Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. vs. Rockford IceHogs
Winning Wednesday presented by Pizza Hut and KIOA
When the Wild win, all those in attendance will receive a free ticket to a future Iowa Wild weekday game
Free 1-topping personal pan pizza voucher from Pizza Hut (exit giveaway)
NOTABLE STORYLINES
The Iowa Wild have won three games in a row
Goaltender Jesper Wallstedt has won three consecutive starts
Mason Shaw (0-3=3) and Sammy Walker (2-1=3) each recorded three-point games in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win against Tucson
IN THE COMMUNITY
The Iowa Wild and Crash will make a Wild About Reading visit to Dallas Center Elementary on Thursday
Crash will also visit Link Associates, a community based non-profit organization that provides services for more than 900 individuals with intellectual disabilities and their families, on Friday
The Iowa Wild and Principal will take over the Brenton Skating Plaza in downtown Des Moines on Friday from 5-8 p.m.
THEY SAID IT!
"We're staying together. It showed tonight with them coming back. Whatever they threw at us, we were just going to keep going." - Iowa Wild forward Sammy Walker on the team's resiliency following a 5-4 overtime win against Tucson on Saturday.
