Game Preview: Condors at Eagles, 6 p.m.
February 14, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
BAKERSFIELD (23-14-14, 50pts) @ COLORADO (24-16-5, 53pts)
The Condors go for the sweep after a 2-1 road win last night
PUCK DROP: 6 p.m.
GOLDEN TICKET RAFFLE: The Condors will wear player-designed Baseball Jerseys Saturday. Everyone has a chance to win a #73 Vinny Desharnais jersey from the Condors alum in the Golden Ticket Raffle. Only 100 will be sold at $30 each. No limit on how many raffle tickets you can purchase.
BROADCAST
AHLTV
AM 800 Fox Sports Radio (iHeartRadio)
Vote for the PCL Hardest Worker of the Game via the Condors mobile app, available wherever you download your apps!
GAME PREVIEW presented by Rodriguez & Associates
The Condors look for a sweep of the Eagles following last night's 2-1 win.
LOOKING BACK
Ty Tullio and Carter Savoie scored 1:29 apart in the second period in a 2-1 win over Colorado last night. Olivier Rodrigue stopped 32 of 33 for his 11th win of the season.
OLLIE! OLLIE! OLLIE!
Rodrigue has stopped 86 of his last 89 shots (.966%) and is tied for fourth among AHL netminders with a .924 save percentage.
CLIMBING THE CHARTS
The Condors are one of 10 AHL teams with a .600 points percentage or higher. They sit third in the Pacific Division on points percentage. Four points separate the team from third overall, with four games in hand on Calgary. Bakersfield is 10 points out of the top spot in the division, with four games in hand on division leader Coachella Valley.
GET IN FRONT
When scoring first, the Condors are 14-3-2 (.789%). However, three of the team's last four wins have come when trailing.
TOO TOO TULLIO
Second-year winger Ty Tullio has goals in back-to-back games and five on the season.
SOUP'S ON
Tonight's expected starter, Jack Campbell, is 10-5-0 with a 2.61 and a .922 save percentage since November 20.
DOESN'T TAKE MUCH
It has been a low scoring season series with Colorado through four games. There have been three, 2-1 games and Bakersfield has outscored the Eagles 8-7 in the four games.
LOCK IT UP
The Condors are t-5th in goals against per game at 2.78 despite surrendering the most shots against per game in the league at over 32 a night.
GOOD AFTER TWO
Bakersfield is 22-3-2 when holding at least a share of the lead after 40 minutes of play. They have a +8 goal differential in the third period (43-35).
ON A GOOD RUN
The Condors have points in 18 of 22 games and are 15-4-3 (.750) over that stretch.
ON THE OTHER SIDE
Colorado has dopped just three games over their last 13. Ivan Prosvetov was assigned by the Colorado Avalanche over the weekend and won his first two starts against Abbotsford.
UP NEXT
The Condors are home Saturday against San Jose at 7 p.m. (click here for tickets) and Sunday at 5 p.m. against Colorado.
