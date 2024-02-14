Wranglers Defeat Moose

Calgary's calvary came through.

The Wranglers defeated the Manitoba Moose 4-2 at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday night.

Captain Brett Sutter scored two goals in his return, including the game-winner, Matt Coronato had a three-point night (1g,2a) and Cole Schwindt lit the lamp in his first game since rejoining the Wranglers from his stint with the Flames.

Dryden Hunt added two assists in his first game since Dec.29, 2023, Ben Jones added a pair of helpers, and Jonathan Aspirot tied his career-high in points (18) with an assist in the contest.

Connor Murphy picked up his first career AHL win making 32-saves in his Scotiabank Saddledome debut.

The Wranglers' captain made an immediate impact in the first period, opening the scoring at 7:55 with a shot from the slot that beat Moose' netminder, Thomas Milic.

Later, on the powerplay at 11:48, Jones drove wide of the Manitoba net and sent the puck out front, which then redirected off the skate of Schwindt and past Milic to extend the lead.

2-0 at the break.

Manitoba would answer back in the second period.

Just 1:02 into the middle frame, Brad Lambert skated across the Wranglers' blueline and wired a shot over the shoulder of Murphy to cut into the lead. 2-1.

Then, with a man-advantage at 7:53, Jeffrey Viel redirected a pass in front of the net past Murphy to tie the game.

2-2 after 40 minutes.

Calgary took the lead back at 13:22 of the third period.

Sutter took a vicious high stick to the face which led to a four-minute powerplay, and on the ensuing advantage, Brady Lyle took a point shot that tipped off Sutter and in. (13:22).

3-2 Wranglers.

Coronato added an empty-net goal at 17:58 to put the game out of reach.

