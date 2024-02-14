Comets Defeated by Americans, 6-2

Utica, NY. - The Comets were back at home inside the Adirondack Bank Center on Wednesday night as they stood against another North Division rival, the Rochester Americans. With the standings growing tighter, the teams were aware the two points one team would skate away with could prove crucial in the weeks to come. The crowd waited with anticipation for puck drop as the in-state rivals started the game to a frenetic pace. As the game moved along, the Americans got off to a big lead and the Comets were unable to overcome the deficit and skated away with the loss by a 6-2 score.

In the opening period, it was the Americans that got off to a hot start after scoring three times in the opening twenty minutes of play. Defenseman Ethan Prow struck on a shot over the shoulder of Utica goalie Isaac Poulter at 8:50 to start scoring. This was followed by a powerplay goal from Brett Murray at 12:37 after he found a rebound chance in front of the Comets goal. The final goal of the period was scored by Rochester forward Justin Richards at 13:19 on a hard shot off the post and into the Comets goal. After the period concluded, Utica was down 3-0.

In the middle frame, the Comets allowed two more goals to Rochester after Viktor Neuchev scored at 3:43 followed by Mason Jobst goal at 5:41. Those two goals spelled the night for Poulter who was replaced by Erik Kallgren. The Comets were able to chip away at the deficit after Will MacKinnon at 13:48 shot the puck through traffic and into the Rochester net passed Devin Levi. The goal was MacKinnon's second of the year from Tyler Wotherspoon and Brian Halonen. The Comets entered the second intermission down by a 5-1 score.

In the final period of regulation, the Amerks added another goal and this time it was Tyson Kozalk at 10:39 who extended the Rochester lead, 6-1. Xavier Parent released a ferocious shot from the right wing side that sailed into the cage at 12:28 for his 10th of the season. That was all the scoring in the game as the Comets dropped the contest by a 6-2 score.

The Comets are back at home Saturday against the Belleville Senators for a 7:00 PM puck drop. Tickets are available for both home games inside the Adirondack Bank Center.

