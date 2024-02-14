Admirals Run Win Streak to 15

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals picked up goals from five different players and Yaroslav Askarov stopped 20 shots in net as they took down the Chicago Wolves 5-2 for to extend their team-record winning streak to 15 games.

The winning streak is the longest in the American Hockey League since Bakersfield won 17 in a row in 2018-19 and tied for the fifth longest in league history. The win also extended Milwaukee home winning streak to 14 games, which also a club record.

The win for Askarov was his 18th of the season and extended his personal winning streak to 11 games.

Marc Del Gaizo (2a), Roland McKeown (1g-1a), Tye Felhaber (2a), Reid Schaefer (1g-1a) all posted multi-point games for Milwaukee, while Fedor Svechkov and Jasper Weatherby also lit the lamp.

For just the third time during their winning-streak, the Ads allowed the first goal of the game as Chicago's Casey Fitzgerald lit the lamp at 12:29 of the first period.

However the momentum swing Milwaukee's way when Svechkov's shot from the slot went over the shoulder of netminder Adam Scheel with less than a second to play in the first to level the game at one.

The second period was all Admirals as they outshot the Wolves 14-3 during the frame and scored a pair of goals, courtesy of L'Heureux's 12th of the season at 12:55 and McKeown's sixth of the year 3:25 later.

Weatherby extended the Ads lead to 4-1 with his career-best ninth of the season mid-way through the third and, after Fitzgerald scored his second of the game, Schaefer sealed the deal with an empty-net tally with just over a minute to play.

The Ads now hit the road for three straight beginning Saturday afternoon at 2 pm in Winnipeg against the Manitoba Moose. Milwaukee's next home game is Saturday, February 24th at 6 pm against Chicago.

