Monsters Secure 3-2 Shootout Win Over Griffins
February 14, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Grand Rapids Griffins 3-2 in a shootout on Tuesday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 27-15-2-1 and are currently in second place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Following a scoreless first period, Carson Meyer notched a tally at 13:03 of the middle frame assisted by Brendan Gaunce and Corson Ceulemans giving the Monsters the lead. Alex Whelan doubled the score at 18:17 off feeds from Hunter McKown and Justin Pearson sending Cleveland to the final intermission ahead 2-0. The Griffins tied the game in the third period with goals from Jonatan Berggren at 13:59 and Antti Tuomisto at 15:09 forcing the teams to overtime. Both goaltenders stood tall through the extra stanza into a shootout where Trey Fix-Wolansky and Mikael Pyyhtia scored to give the Monsters a 3-2 win.
Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 40 saves for the win while Grand Rapids' Michael Hutchinson stopped 27 shots in defeat.
The Monsters hit the road to visit the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday, February 16, at 7:00 p.m. at Van Andel Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. [cid:image005.png@01DA5ED0.8C00C480]Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 0 2 0 0 1 3 GR 0 0 2 0 0 2
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM CLE 30 0/3 6/6 16 min / 8 inf GR 42 0/6 3/3 10 min / 5 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA SOG-S Record CLE Greaves W 40 2 1-3 20-9-2 GR Hutchinson OT 27 2 2-2 10-8-3 Cleveland Record: 27-15-2-1, 2nd North Division Grand Rapids Record: 21-15-4-3, 2nd Central Division
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 14, 2024
- Wranglers Defeat Moose - Calgary Wranglers
- Moose Taken Down by Wranglers - Manitoba Moose
- Bakersfield Rallies For 2-1 Victory Over The Colorado Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Griffins Push Point Streak to 10 Games with 3-2 Shootout Loss to Cleveland - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Condors Edge Eagles , 2-1 - Bakersfield Condors
- Admirals Run Win Streak to 15 - Milwaukee Admirals
- Del Mastro Nets OT Winner and Hogs Earn Points in Fifth Straight Game - Rockford IceHogs
- Monsters Secure 3-2 Shootout Win Over Griffins - Cleveland Monsters
- IceHogs Tie Game Late, Defeat Stars in Overtime - Texas Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Monsters Secure 3-2 Shootout Win Over Griffins
- Monsters and American Red Cross Host Blood Drive on February 20 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- Monsters Come up Short in 4-1 Loss to Checkers
- Monsters Pick up Point in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Checkers
- AHL All-Star Classic Pres. by Tech CU Begins Sunday with Skills Competition and Concludes with All-Star Challenge Monday