Monsters Secure 3-2 Shootout Win Over Griffins

February 14, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Grand Rapids Griffins 3-2 in a shootout on Tuesday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 27-15-2-1 and are currently in second place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Following a scoreless first period, Carson Meyer notched a tally at 13:03 of the middle frame assisted by Brendan Gaunce and Corson Ceulemans giving the Monsters the lead. Alex Whelan doubled the score at 18:17 off feeds from Hunter McKown and Justin Pearson sending Cleveland to the final intermission ahead 2-0. The Griffins tied the game in the third period with goals from Jonatan Berggren at 13:59 and Antti Tuomisto at 15:09 forcing the teams to overtime. Both goaltenders stood tall through the extra stanza into a shootout where Trey Fix-Wolansky and Mikael Pyyhtia scored to give the Monsters a 3-2 win.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 40 saves for the win while Grand Rapids' Michael Hutchinson stopped 27 shots in defeat.

The Monsters hit the road to visit the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday, February 16, at 7:00 p.m. at Van Andel Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 0 2 0 0 1 3 GR 0 0 2 0 0 2

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 30 0/3 6/6 16 min / 8 inf GR 42 0/6 3/3 10 min / 5 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA SOG-S Record CLE Greaves W 40 2 1-3 20-9-2 GR Hutchinson OT 27 2 2-2 10-8-3 Cleveland Record: 27-15-2-1, 2nd North Division Grand Rapids Record: 21-15-4-3, 2nd Central Division

