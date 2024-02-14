Bakersfield Rallies For 2-1 Victory Over The Colorado Eagles

LOVELAND, CO. - Bakersfield forwards Ty Tullio and Carter Savoie netted back-to-back goals just 1:29 apart to erase a 1-0 deficit and drive the Condors to a 2-1 win over the Colorado Eagles on Tuesday. Eagles forward Peter Holland scored the team's lone goal, while goaltender Trent Miner suffered the loss in net, allowing two goals on 26 shots. Bakersfield netminder Olivier Rodrigue made 32 saves on 33 shots to earn his 11th victory of the season.

Colorado would earn three power plays in the first period but would be stymied by the Condors penalty kill on each of those chances. The Eagles would go on to kill off a penalty of their own, and the two teams would head to the first intermission with the contest still scoreless.

Another power play early in the second period would allow Colorado to grab the game's first goal, as Holland snagged a rebound at the bottom of the right-wing circle and snapped it home. The goal was Holland's seventh of the season and gave the Eagles a 1-0 edge just 3:10 into the middle frame.

Bakersfield would answer back when Tullio streaked down the right-wing before burying a wrister from the bottom of the circle, tying the game at 1-1 with 5:40 remaining in the second stanza.

A Colorado turnover at center ice would set up Savoie to dart into the zone to chase down the puck. Miner tried to break up the rush with a poke check, but Savoie would sidestep the Eagles netminder and steer the puck home, giving Bakersfield a 2-1 advantage at the 15:49 mark of the period.

Still trailing 2-1 as the puck dropped on the third period, Colorado would heap on the shots, including opportunities generated on a power play midway through the final frame. However, some strong play from Rodrigue would keep the Eagles at bay, as Colorado fell by a final score of 2-1.

The Eagles outshot the Condors by a final count of 33-26, as Colorado finished the night 1-for-5 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

