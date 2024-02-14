Del Mastro Nets OT Winner and Hogs Earn Points in Fifth Straight Game

ROCKFORD, Ill. - A successful power play, a late third-period equalizer, and an overtime goal helped Rockford in their 3-2 win over the Texas Stars. Texas took an early 2-0 lead in the first before Brett Seney cut the lead in half on a power-play goal in the first period, Mike Hardman scored his third goal in two games to send the game into overtime, and Ethan Del Mastro scored his first game-winning goal. Rockford goaltender Drew Commesso saved 20 of 22 shots on goal.

Texas scored early in the first minute of play with a goal by Matej Blumel (0:22). Halfway through the period, Texas extended their lead on a goal scored by Logan Stankoven (10:44).

Texas incurred a penalty for cross-checking giving Rockford their first power play of the night. On the power play, Cole Guttman freed the puck along the boards to Wyatt Kaiser at the blue line. Kaiser sent a slapshot towards the net that tipped off Seney's stick, off the crossbar, and into the goal to cut Texas' lead in half (12:45).

The second period featured a flurry of shots from both teams with Commesso saving 14 shots on goal through the second frame. The IceHogs received two power-play opportunities but came up short in both attempts.

Late in the third period, Ryder Rolston sent a shot toward the net that bounced in front of the net, where Hardman was positioned to send the puck into the back of the net and tie the game (16:47). The goal was Hardman's 14th of the season and gave him the team lead in markers.

With the game tied after 60 minutes of play, Rockford went into their fourth overtime game in five games. Del Mastro scored the game-winning goal just over a minute into overtime. Guttman dumped the puck to the boards behind the net for Seney where he skated to the left side of the net before sending a pass to Del Mastro in the high slot. Del Mastro tipped the pass to Guttman to set himself for a play in the front of the net. Guttman quickly passed the puck back to Del Mastro, now in the low slot, and sent a one-timer into the back of the net for the game-winning goal (1:15).

Rockford plays its eighth straight home game on Friday, Feb. 16. against the Chicago Wolves. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

