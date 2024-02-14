Condors Edge Eagles , 2-1

Tullio and Savoie score 1:29 apart to give Condors a road win on The Ranch.

The Bakersfield Condors (23-14-4, 50pts) improved to 13-8-0 on the road with a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Eagles (24-16-5, 53pts) on Tuesday. Ty Tullio (5th) and Carter Savoie (5th) scored 1:29 apart in the second period to put the Condors in front. Olivier Rodrigue picked up his 11th win of the season, stopping 32 of 33. He has stopped 86 of his last 89 (.967%) over a seven period span.

Bakersfield is now 15-4-3 in its last 22 games and four points out of third place in the division with four games in hand. The Condors are third in the division on points percentage.

The Condors and Eagles series is split at two games apiece with just 15 goals (8-7 BAK) scored in the series.

UP NEXT: The Condors are in Colorado Wednesday at 6 p.m. Catch all the games on AHLTV, AM 800 Fox Sports Radio, and the iHeartRadio App.

