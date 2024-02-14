IceHogs Tie Game Late, Defeat Stars in Overtime

February 14, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







ROCKFORD, Illinois - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, were handed a 3-2 overtime loss by the Rockford IceHogs on Tuesday night at the BMO Center.

Matej Blumel opened the scoring in favor of Texas 22 seconds into the first period when he fired a shot through Drew Commesso's legs. Logan Stankoven made it 2-0 Stars at 10:51 when he shoveled his team-leading 23rd goal of the season into the top-left corner off a pass from Mavrik Bourque. Rockford cut Texas' lead to 2-1 at 12:45 when Brett Seney tipped a shot by Wyatt Kaiser past Remi Poirier for a power-play goal.

It took another 44:02 for either side to tally another goal. With 3:13 remaining in regulation, Rockford's Mike Hardman tied the game 2-2 by picking up a rebound and firing it past Poirier moments after a power play expired. Hardman's goal was enough to force overtime as both sides were tied at two after 60 minutes of action in Illinois.

During the extra session, Ethan Del Mastro scored following a give-and-go play with Cole Guttman that led to a tap-in behind Poirier and gave the IceHogs a 3-2 overtime victory.

Commesso came out with the win in Tuesday's affair to improve to 9-10-4 after making 20 saves on 22 shots for the IceHogs. For the Stars, Poirier came down with the overtime loss to fall to 12-8-3 after making 27 stops in the contest.

The Stars return to Cedar Park next to host the Iowa Wild on Friday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

