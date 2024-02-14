Rangers Recall Forward Alex Belzile from Wolf Pack
February 14, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has recalled forward Alex Belzile from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.
Belzile, 32, has appeared in 43 games with the Wolf Pack this season, his first with the club. He leads the team in points with 37 (14 g, 23 a) and is tied for the team lead in goals with 14. Belzile is second on the club in powerplay goals with seven and is third on the team in shots with 105.
The native of St-Eloi, QC, spent the previous five seasons as a member of the Montréal Canadiens organization. During the 2022-23 campaign, Belzile appeared in a career-high 31 NHL games with the Canadiens. He also set career-high marks in goals (six), assists (eight), and points (14).
Belzile has appeared in 44 career NHL games, all with the Canadiens, and scored 15 points (6 g, 9 a). In addition, the 6' forward has dressed in 362 AHL contests with the Wolf Pack, Laval Rocket, San Antonio Rampage, and Hamilton Bulldogs. He has scored 231 points (96 g, 135 a) in his AHL career.
In addition to wearing an 'A' as an Alternate Captain for the Wolf Pack this season, Belzile served as an Alternate Captain with the Rocket during the 2019-20 and 2021-22 seasons. He served as the Rocket's captain during the 2022-23 campaign.
The Wolf Pack conclude their season-long, six-game homestand on Friday night when the Laval Rocket comes to town. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.
