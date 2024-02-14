Rangers Assign Veteran Forward Tyler Pitlick to Wolf Pack

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has assigned forward Tyler Pitlick to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Pitlick, 32, has appeared in 34 games with the Rangers this season, collecting four points (1 g, 3 a). He notched his first goal as a member of the Rangers on November 25th, 2023, in the club's 7-4 victory over the Boston Bruins.

The native of Minneapolis, MN, has skated in 420 career NHL games with the Rangers, St. Louis Blues, Montréal Canadiens, Calgary Flames, Arizona Coyotes, Philadelphia Flyers, Dallas Stars, and Edmonton Oilers, registering 109 points (56 g, 53 a). He has also dressed in 22 career Stanley Cup Playoff games, scoring three points (2 g, 1 a).

In addition to his extensive NHL experience, Pitlick has also played in 196 career AHL contests with the Bakersfield Condors and Oklahoma City Barons. The 6'2" forward has recorded 85 career points in the AHL (28 g, 57 a).

Pitlick has also suited up for 31 career Calder Cup Playoff games, all with the Barons. He recorded 13 points (4 g, 9 a) while helping the club reach the Western Conference Final in both 2012 and 2013.

Pitlick was selected in the second round, 31st overall, by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft. He joined the Rangers as an unrestricted free agent on July 1st, 2023.

The Wolf Pack conclude their season-long, six-game homestand on Friday night when the Laval Rocket comes to town. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

