Flames Recall Cole Schwindt
February 14, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release
The Flames have recalled forward Cole Schwindt from the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League.
The 22-year-old has skated in three games with the Flames this season and has suited up for 41 games with the Wranglers in 2023-24, scoring nine goals and 21 points.
Schwindt scored a goal on Feb.13 against the Manitoba Moose in his one game with the Wranglers between recalls.
Check out the Calgary Wranglers Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 14, 2024
- Game Day: Keep It Rollin' - Calgary Wranglers
- Flames Recall Cole Schwindt - Calgary Wranglers
- Big Third Period Leads Penguins to 6-1 Win at Toronto - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Rangers Assign Veteran Forward Tyler Pitlick to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Moose Reassign Liwiski to Norfolk - Manitoba Moose
- Game Preview: Condors at Eagles, 6 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 18 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Wranglers Defeat Moose - Calgary Wranglers
- Moose Taken Down by Wranglers - Manitoba Moose
- Bakersfield Rallies For 2-1 Victory Over The Colorado Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Griffins Push Point Streak to 10 Games with 3-2 Shootout Loss to Cleveland - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Condors Edge Eagles , 2-1 - Bakersfield Condors
- Admirals Run Win Streak to 15 - Milwaukee Admirals
- Del Mastro Nets OT Winner and Hogs Earn Points in Fifth Straight Game - Rockford IceHogs
- Monsters Secure 3-2 Shootout Win Over Griffins - Cleveland Monsters
- IceHogs Tie Game Late, Defeat Stars in Overtime - Texas Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Calgary Wranglers Stories
- Game Day: Keep It Rollin'
- Flames Recall Cole Schwindt
- Wranglers Defeat Moose
- 'Focus on the Small Details'
- Game Day: Hunting for a 'W'