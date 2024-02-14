Flames Recall Cole Schwindt

The Flames have recalled forward Cole Schwindt from the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League.

The 22-year-old has skated in three games with the Flames this season and has suited up for 41 games with the Wranglers in 2023-24, scoring nine goals and 21 points.

Schwindt scored a goal on Feb.13 against the Manitoba Moose in his one game with the Wranglers between recalls.

