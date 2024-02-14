Game Day: Keep It Rollin'

The Wranglers battle the Manitoba Moose in the second game of a back-to-back at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Wednesday night.

Calgary received a boost from the return of Brett Sutter on Tuesday, as their captain scored twice to help the Wranglers pick up a big 4-2 win against the Moose.

The Wranglers currently sit third in the Pacific Division with a 25-16-3-1 record for 54 points, while the Moose are last in the Central Division with 17-25-1-1 record and 36 points.

Puck drop: 7pm MST.

WRANGLERS UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

DATE TIME (MST) OPPONENT VENUE

Feb. 17, 2024 8:00pm @ Abbotsford Abbotsford Centre

Feb. 19, 2024 3:00pm @ Abbotsford Abbotsford Centre

Head-2-Head:

The Moose are the only interdivisional opponent the Wranglers see during the regular season, having faced the Moose five times this season.

With a victory against Manitoba on Tuesday at the Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary has the edge in the season series (3-2) with three wins in five outings.

The Wranglers are looking to keep pace in the Pacific Division standings, holding onto the third-place spot, with just six points separating them and the eighth-place Henderson Silver Knights.

WRANGLERS PLAYER TO WATCH: Brett Sutter

Keep your eye on Brett Sutter tonight.

Sutter scored twice against the Moose on Tuesday night, including the game-winner, in his return to the Wranglers lineup.

It was his first game since Dec.22, 2023.

ONE TIMERS:

(G) Connor Murphy picked up his first career AHL win against the Moose on Feb.13.

With an assist on Tuesday night, Jonathan Aspirot tied his career-high in points (18)

Dryden Hunt notched two assists against the Moose in his first game since Dec.29, 2023

Cole Schwindt was recalled by the Flames on Feb.14.

