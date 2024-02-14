Game Day: Keep It Rollin'
February 14, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release
The Wranglers battle the Manitoba Moose in the second game of a back-to-back at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Wednesday night.
Calgary received a boost from the return of Brett Sutter on Tuesday, as their captain scored twice to help the Wranglers pick up a big 4-2 win against the Moose.
The Wranglers currently sit third in the Pacific Division with a 25-16-3-1 record for 54 points, while the Moose are last in the Central Division with 17-25-1-1 record and 36 points.
Puck drop: 7pm MST.
WRANGLERS UPCOMING SCHEDULE:
DATE TIME (MST) OPPONENT VENUE
Feb. 17, 2024 8:00pm @ Abbotsford Abbotsford Centre
Feb. 19, 2024 3:00pm @ Abbotsford Abbotsford Centre
Head-2-Head:
The Moose are the only interdivisional opponent the Wranglers see during the regular season, having faced the Moose five times this season.
With a victory against Manitoba on Tuesday at the Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary has the edge in the season series (3-2) with three wins in five outings.
The Wranglers are looking to keep pace in the Pacific Division standings, holding onto the third-place spot, with just six points separating them and the eighth-place Henderson Silver Knights.
WRANGLERS PLAYER TO WATCH: Brett Sutter
Keep your eye on Brett Sutter tonight.
Sutter scored twice against the Moose on Tuesday night, including the game-winner, in his return to the Wranglers lineup.
It was his first game since Dec.22, 2023.
ONE TIMERS:
(G) Connor Murphy picked up his first career AHL win against the Moose on Feb.13.
With an assist on Tuesday night, Jonathan Aspirot tied his career-high in points (18)
Dryden Hunt notched two assists against the Moose in his first game since Dec.29, 2023
Cole Schwindt was recalled by the Flames on Feb.14.
