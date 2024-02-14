Condors Get Split On The Ranch Before Three-Game Homestand

February 14, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors (23-15-4, 50pts) opened the scoring, but fell 2-1 to the Colorado Eagles (25-16-5, 55pts) on Wednesday. Adam Erne (3rd) scored the team's lone goal and his second in three games.

Bakersfield is now 15-5-3 in its last 23 games and five points out of third place in the division with four games in hand. The Condors are fourth in the division on points percentage.

It was the fourth game of the five-game season series decided by a 2-1 scoreline.

UP NEXT: The Condors are home Saturday against San Jose at 7 p.m. (click here for tickets) and Sunday at 5 p.m. against Colorado (click here for tickets).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.