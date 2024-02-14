Moose Reassign Liwiski to Norfolk

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team reassigned forward Mark Liwiski to the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals.

Mark Liwiski

Forward

Born Aug. 8, 2001 - Dauphin, Man.

Height 6.01 - Weight 193 - Shoots L

Liwiski, 22, made his AHL debut on Feb. 3 in Rockford against the IceHogs and recorded two penalty minutes. The forward has also tallied 16 points (7G, 9A) along with 193 penalty minutes in 36 games with the Admirals this season. The Dauphin, Man. product has 33 career points (17G, 16A) in 103 ECHL contests split between Wichita and Norfolk.

The Moose rematch with the Calgary Wranglers at Scotiabank Saddledome tonight. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT.

You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sportsthe Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.

