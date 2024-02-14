Strand out with Wrist Injury

Rockford IceHogs Team Physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel released the following medical update:

Defenseman Austin Strand is expected to miss two to four weeks with a right wrist injury.

The IceHogs play the Chicago Wolves on Friday at the BMO Center with puck drop at 7 p.m.

