Strand out with Wrist Injury
February 14, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
Rockford IceHogs Team Physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel released the following medical update:
Defenseman Austin Strand is expected to miss two to four weeks with a right wrist injury.
The IceHogs play the Chicago Wolves on Friday at the BMO Center with puck drop at 7 p.m.
