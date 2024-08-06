Moose and Wranglers Announce January 5 Game Time Change
August 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose and Calgary Wranglers announced today their game scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025 at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alta. will now start at 7 p.m. CT.
Ticket memberships for the 2024-25 Manitoba Moose season are available now. Visit MooseHockey.com/MEMBERSHIPS for more information.
Check out the Manitoba Moose Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from August 6, 2024
- Moose and Wranglers Announce January 5 Game Time Change - Manitoba Moose
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.