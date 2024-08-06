Moose and Wranglers Announce January 5 Game Time Change

Sports stats



Manitoba Moose

Moose and Wranglers Announce January 5 Game Time Change

August 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Manitoba Moose News Release


WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose and Calgary Wranglers announced today their game scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025 at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alta. will now start at 7 p.m. CT.

Ticket memberships for the 2024-25 Manitoba Moose season are available now. Visit MooseHockey.com/MEMBERSHIPS for more information.

Check out the Manitoba Moose Statistics

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

American Hockey League Stories from August 6, 2024


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Manitoba Moose Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central