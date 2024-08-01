Moose Sign Pair of Forwards

August 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team signed forwards Ryan Chyzowski and Kevin Conley to one-year contracts through the 2024-25 season.

Ryan Chyzowski

Centre

Born May 14, 2000 -- Kamloops, B.C.

Height 6.01 -- Weight 177 -- Shoots L

Chyzowski, 24, tallied 30 points (17G, 13A) in 44 games with the ECHL's Reading Royals during the 2023-24 campaign. The Kamloops, B.C. native has 67 points (35G, 32A) in 78 career ECHL games split between Reading and the Newfoundland Growlers. Chyzowski also appeared in 59 AHL contests, all with the Toronto Marlies, while posting eight points (7G, 1A). Prior to turning pro, the centre racked up 217 points (98G, 119A) in 280 WHL games with the Medicine Hat Tigers, earning team MVP honours in 2020-21.

Kevin Conley

Forward

Born Feb. 17, 1997 -- Wausau, Wis.

Height 6.00 -- Weight 187 -- Shoots L

Conley, 27, notched 16 points (6G, 10A) in 59 games with the Iowa Wild in 2023-24. The Wausau, Wis. product has 21 points (10G, 11A) in his 95-game AHL career, spent entirely with Iowa. Conley also recorded eight points (5G, 3A) in 11 career ECHL contests split between Reading and the Iowa Heartlanders. During his collegiate career, Conley captured the 2017 NCAA National Championship with the University of Denver, before playing four seasons with the University of Nebraska-Omaha. Conley accumulated 87 points (40G, 47A) in 161 career NCAA games.

