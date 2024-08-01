Condors Sign Four to AHL Deals

August 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors have signed four players to American Hockey League two-way contracts for the 2024-25 season. They are goaltender Brett Brouchu, d-men Darren Brady and Tyler Inamoto, and forward Alex Swetlikoff.

Brochu, 21, appeared in 20 games with Fort Wayne (ECHL) last season going 7-11-1 with a 2.66 goals-against average (GAA) and a .920 save percentage. In 2021-22 he was awarded the Ontario Hockey League's Jim Rutherford Trophy as the league's top netminder.

Brady, 28, has played 54 games over three seasons in the AHL with 10 points (3g-7a). He had 21 points (6g-15a) in 50 games with Reading (ECHL) last season.

Inamoto, 25, had two assists in six games with Ontario last season and five points (2g-3a) in 10 games with Greenville (ECHL). He was drafted in the fifth round (#133 overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft by Florida.

Swetlikoff, 23, notched 21 points (8g-13a) in 24 games with Savananah (ECHL) a year ago and had three goals in 19 games with Henderson. He was second on the Ghost Pirates in scoring as a rookie in 2022-23 with 49 points (20g-29a) in 68 games.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.