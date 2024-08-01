Tampa Bay Lightning Hire Alex Maring, Tyler Bacarro as Syracuse Crunch Training Staff

August 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have hired Alex Maring as Head Athletic Trainer and Tyler Bacarro as Physical Therapist for the Syracuse Crunch, Crunch General Manager Stacy Roest announced today.

Maring joins the Crunch after serving as the Head Athletic Trainer for the Worcester Railers of the ECHL for the past two seasons. Prior to his role with Worcester, the New Hartford, New York native worked as an athletic trainer in several high schools across Massachusetts and Connecticut. He was an assistant athletic trainer for Loomis Chaffee Prep School of the New England Preparatory School Athletic Council during the 2021-22 season working with the football, ice hockey and lacrosse teams. Maring also held internship and shadowing positions with training staffs at the Springfield Thunderbirds and Utica Comets.

Maring earned his B.S. in Athletic Training from Springfield College in May of 2021 and his M.Ed. in Sport and Exercise Psychology in May of 2023.

Bacarro comes to the Crunch after working as a Physical Therapy Fellow with the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee. He previously held several physical therapy roles at various practices in California and interned with the Dallas Stars training staff.

Bacarro earned his B.S in Kinesiology with an emphasis in Pre-Physical Therapy from San Diego State University in 2017 and his Doctorate of Physical Therapy from the University of California, San Francisco and San Francisco State University in 2020. He completed his Orthopedic Physical Therapy Residency at the University of Texas, Southwestern Medical Center. In addition to his PT and DPT credentials, Bacarro is a Board-Certified Sports Clinical Specialist and Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist.

