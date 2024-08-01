IceHogs Community Fund Awards $10,000 Grant to Rockford Raptors Soccer Foundation

August 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Rockford IceHogs Community Fund has awarded a $10,000 grant to the Rockford Raptors Soccer Foundation to support scholarships for low-income youth in the Rockford region who wish to play competitive club soccer.

The IceHogs Community Fund presented the grant award to the Raptors Foundation at the Welcome Cookout event on Aug. 1 that served as a kickoff to the Raptors 2024-25 season.

"We have seen greater financial need from families increase year after year and we are proud to say we have never turned any player away due to their inability to pay," said Jennifer Mateus, Co-Founder Rockford Raptors. "Raptors offer a pathway to college through soccer and for many players this will help them out of the poverty cycle."

"Increasing participation in youth sports is an important focus for the IceHogs Community Fund," said Dave Costello, Manager of Marketing and Community Relations, Rockford IceHogs. "While the IceHogs are committed to growing the game of hockey, we understand the importance of youth participation in all sports and the impact it can have on both the physical and social development of kids. We also appreciate the educational component and the Raptors' commitment to helping players who want to attend college realize that dream."

This $10,000 grant is part of $133,000 in grants the IceHogs Community Fund will award to nine organizations and ten unique programs for the 2024-25 grant cycle. The IceHogs Community Fund previously announced $20,000 grant awards for the Rockford Hockey Club and the Rockford Area Arts Council.

Additional grant award announcements from the IceHogs Community Fund will be forthcoming this summer.

About the IceHogs Community Fund

The IceHogs Community Fund (ICF), supported by the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation, is invested in making a positive social impact by supporting initiatives that will help make the Rockford region a better place to work, live, and play. Through partnerships with local organizations, the ICF is dedicated to growing the game of hockey by working to broaden exposure and reduce barriers to the sport.

The ICF raises funds throughout the year in a variety of ways, including specialty jersey auctions as well as gameday sales of 50/50 raffle tickets and Chuck-A-Pucks.

