Wolf Pack Ink Forward Maxim Barbashev to One-Year Contract

August 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Maxim Barbashev on a one-year, standard AHL player contract.

Barbashev, 20, split the 2023-24 season between the Shawinigan Cataractes and Rimouski Océanic of the QMJHL. With the Cataractes, Barbashev recorded nine points (2 g, 7 a) in 15 games. Following his trade on November 21 st, 2023, Barbashev appeared in 44 games with the Océanic and scored 26 points (12 g, 14 a).

The native of Moskva, RUS, also recorded two assists in five QMJHL playoff games with the Océanic.

Following his QMJHL season, Barbashev joined the Wolf Pack on an amateur tryout agreement (ATO) on April 9 th, 2024. He made his AHL debut on April 20 th, 2024, in the Wolf Pack's 6-4 victory over the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Throughout four seasons in the QMJHL, the 6'1", 183-pound forward scored 152 points (67 g, 85 a) in 195 games with the Moncton Wildcats, Cataractes, and Océanic. He was also named to the QMJHL's 'All-Rookie Team' following the 2021-22 campaign.

Barbashev was selected in the fifth round, 161 st overall, by the Rangers in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

Hartford Wolf Pack transactions during the 2024-25 season are presented by Verizon.

The Wolf Pack will open the home portion of their 2024-25 schedule on Friday, October 18 th, at the XL Center against the Springfield Thunderbirds! The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

Full-season tickets, 20-game plans, 12-game plans, and flex plans for the 2024-25 season are on sale now! Visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com or call 860-722-9425 for more details!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 1, 2024

Wolf Pack Ink Forward Maxim Barbashev to One-Year Contract - Hartford Wolf Pack

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.