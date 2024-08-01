Ian McKinnon Returns to Coachella Valley for Third Season

August 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Coachella Firebirds, the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, have announced that forward Ian McKinnon has been re-signed for the 2024-25 season.

McKinnon, 26, has appeared in 56 games for Coachella Valley over the last two seasons, totaling 140 penalty minutes. Before signing with the Firebirds in 2022, McKinnon played in 21 games for the AHL's Providence Bruins and spent parts of three seasons in the ECHL with the Jacksonville IceMen and Maine Mariners. Prior to turning pro, McKinnon played junior hockey in the Ontario Hockey League for the London Knights and Mississauga Steelheads. The Whitby, Ontario native skated in one season for the Ontario Junior Hockey League's Whitby Fury, racking up 29 points (18 goals, 11 assists) in 43 games.

