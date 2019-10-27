Moose Suffer Shutout at Chicago

The Manitoba Moose (1-7-0-0) fell short in a 4-0 decision against the Chicago Wolves (4-3-1-0) on Saturday night at Allstate Arena.

The Wolves wasted no time finding the back of the net scoring 3:29 into the first period. Former Moose forward Tye McGinn made the game 1-0 for Chicago with the assists credited to Lucas Elvenes and Gage Quinney. The Moose continued to outshoot their opponent posting three more shots on net than the Wolves in the first period. Manitoba won 13 faceoffs in the first frame compared to the Wolves three.

The Wolves were rewarded on the man advantage 3:30 into the second frame with a goal from Quinney making the score 2-0. Five power play opportunities were exchanged between the clubs in the second frame however only one man advantage resulted in a goal.

Midway through the third period the Wolves nearly added to their lead from a two-on-one opportunity however Adam Carlson made his best save of the game as he flashed his leather on Quinney's shot attempt. The Moose pulled their netminder with just over four minutes remaining to try and create an offensive spark. Despite Manitoba's late push, Jake Leschyshyn found the empty net making the score 3-0 for the Wolves. Just over three minutes later Patrick Brown added another goal for Chicago giving the Wolves the 4-0 victory.

Quick Hits

Adam Carlson appeared in his first road game for the Moose

The Moose outshot their opponent 62-40 in their two matchups this weekend

The attendance at Allstate Arena was listed as 5,208 What's Next?

The Moose head home to play their Hockey Fights Cancer game against the Grand Rapids Griffins on Nov. 2. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets

