Amerks Fall in Overtime to Thunderbirds, 2-1
October 27, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Springfield, MA) ... Despite a season-high of 50 shots on goal, including 26 in the first period, the Rochester Americans (5-2-1-1) suffered their first overtime loss of the season to the Springfield Thunderbirds (6-4-0-0) at the MassMutual Center on Sunday night.
By earning a point in the 2-1 overtime loss, the Amerks have earned 12 out of a possible 18 points throughout their first nine games of the season. Tonight was just the 10th all-time meeting between the two clubs, with Rochester claiming six of the last eight get-togethers.
Amerks forward Tage Thompson scored his fourth goal of the season at the start of the second period, while Rasmus Asplund and Sean Malone each tallied an assist. Goaltender Jonas Johansson (2-1-1) stopped 35 of the 37 shots he faced in his third straight appearance.
Springfield's Paul Thompson provided the marker that sent the tilt into overtime with his second of the campaign, before Henrik Borgstrom capitalized on a power-play goal in the extra frame to give the Thunderbirds their fourth straight victory. Netminder Chris Driedger(3-3-0) got the win while making a career-high 49 saves.
When the Amerks took a tripping infraction halfway through the third period, the Thunderbirds capitalized on the ensuing man-advantage, tying up the game at one apiece with 9:37 to play in regulation. Following a shot from the right point by Borgstrom that hit off the left pad of the Rochester netminder, Paul Thompson came in to tip in the equalizer, ultimately forcing overtime.
In the extra frame, both goaltenders made some grade-A saves, but a hooking penalty would force another man-advantage situation for the Amerks opponent late in overtime. Springfield won the ensuing face-off and Borgstrom notched his second point of the night, sending the game-winner over the right shoulder of Johansson from the left circle to seal the win for the Thunderbirds.
Things started out well for the Amerks as they outshot the Thundersbirds 26-7 in the first period before Tage Thompson backhanded Rochester's lone goal of the night just 55 seconds into the second period.
The Amerks close out the first month of the season on Wednesday, Oct. 30 when they welcome the Providence Bruins to The Blue Cross Arena at 7:05 p.m. for the only time this season. Rochester fell in the first matchup between the two teams earlier this month by a 3-2 score during the team's annual trek through New England. Wednesday's contest will be carried live on The Sports Leader AM 950/95.7 FM ESPN Rochester as well as AHLTV.
Goal Scorers
ROC: T. Thompson (4)
SPR: P. Thompson (2), H. Borgstrom (2 - OT GWG)
Goaltenders
ROC: Johansson - 35/37 (OTL)
SPR: Driedger - 49/50 (W)
Shots
ROC: 50
SPR: 37
Special Teams
ROC: PP (0/4) | PK (2/4)
SPR: PP (2/4) | PK (4/4)
Three Stars
1. H. Borgstrom (SPR)
2. C. Driedger (SPR)
3. J. Johansson (ROC)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 27, 2019
- Amerks Fall in Overtime to Thunderbirds, 2-1 - Rochester Americans
- Crunch Down Marlies, 4-3, in Overtime - Syracuse Crunch
- T-Birds Complete Weekend Sweep on Backs of Driedger, Borgstrom - Springfield Thunderbirds
- P-Bruins Fall to Belleville Senators, 4-3 - Providence Bruins
- Sens Secure First Win in Providence - Belleville Senators
- Goaltending Takes Center Stage in 2-1 OT Loss - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Raddysh Scores in OT to Lift Wolf Pack past Bridgeport - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Amerks Sign Christian O'shea to Professional Tryout - Rochester Americans
- Marlies Close out Weekend Trip Today in Syracuse - Toronto Marlies
- Ottawa Recalls Chlapik from Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Bruins, October 27 - Belleville Senators
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Sunday, October 27 at Springfield Thunderbirds - Rochester Americans
- Goaltending Duel Goes to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Luff Gives Reign Game-Winner in the Third - Ontario Reign
- Condors Split with Heat After Home Loss - Bakersfield Condors
- Iowa Loses in Overtime to Tucson 2-1 - Iowa Wild
- Lomberg, Robinson Lead Stockton to 6-3 Win - Stockton Heat
- Barracuda Net Four in the First, Blank Eagles 4-0 - San Jose Barracuda
- Moose Suffer Shutout at Chicago - Manitoba Moose
- Narrow Loss Continues Skid - San Diego Gulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rochester Americans Stories
- Amerks Fall in Overtime to Thunderbirds, 2-1
- Amerks Sign Christian O'shea to Professional Tryout
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Sunday, October 27 at Springfield Thunderbirds
- Amerks Stage Late Third Period Comeback, Defeat Crunch in Overtime
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, October 26 at Syracuse Crunch