Condors Split with Heat After Home Loss

October 27, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (3-4-1; 7pts) dropped a 6-3 decision to the Stockton Heat (6-1-1; 13pts) on Saturday at Mechanics Bank Arena. C Cooper Marody scored twice for the Condors who split the weekend series with the Heat.

FIRST PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: C Cooper Marody (1st) on a rebound; Assists: Samorukov, Currie; Time of goal: 10:46; BAK leads, 1-0

HEAT GOAL: RW Buddy Robinson (6th) on a two-on-one break; Assists: Rinaldo, Ruzicka; Time of goal: 15:57; Game tied, 1-1

SHOTS: BAK- 11, STK - 4

SECOND PERIOD

HEAT GOAL: RW Eetu Tuulola (4th) from the slot on the power play; Assists: Phillips, Ruzicka; Time of goal: 9:33; STK leads, 2-1

CONDORS GOAL: Marody (2nd) wrist shot from the slot; Assists: Yamamoto, Bouchard; Time of goal: 12:53; Game tied, 2-2

HEAT GOAL: LW Mason Morelli (1st) on a two-on-one; Assists: Phillips, Froese; Time of goal: 15:57; STK, 3-2

HEAT GOAL: LW Ryan Lomberg (3rd) on the power play from the bottom of the right-wing circle; Assists: Kirkland, Gawdin; Time of goal: 19:16; STK leads, 4-2

SHOTS: BAK - 5, STK - 9

THIRD PERIOD

HEAT GOAL: Lomberg (4th) on the power play from the right-wing circle; Assist: Davidson; Time of goal: :49; STK leads, 5-2

CONDORS GOAL: D Caleb Jones (2nd) walked down the slot; Assists: Benson; Time of goal: 5:49; STK leads, 5-3

HEAT GOAL: Robinson (7th) empty-netter; Assist: Leslie; Time of goal: 19:08; STK leads, 6-3

SHOTS: BAK- 4, STK - 6

QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. Lomberg (STK) 2. Robinson (STK) 3. Marody (BAK)

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 1/8; STK - 3/6

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 20; STK - 19

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Skinner (2-1-1; 18/13) ; STK - Zagidulin (5-1-0; 20/17)

Bakersfield is 2-2-0 against Stockton this season

Marody's two-goal night was the second for a Condors player this season

D Caleb Jones is on a three-game point streak (2g-1a)

The Condors hit the road for three games beginning Wednesday morning in San Jose at 11 a.m.

Scratches: Shane Starrett, Anthony Peluso, Vincent Desharnais, Michael Downing, Joe Gambardella, Cody Corbett

