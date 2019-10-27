Amerks Sign Christian O'shea to Professional Tryout
October 27, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Randy Sexton announced today that the team has signed goaltender Christian O'Shea to Professional Tryout (PTO). Goaltender Andrew Hammond is unavailable for tonight's contest at Springfield due to an illness.
Individual game tickets for the 2019-20 season start at just $16. Amerks 2019-20 Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $14 per game, are on-sale now. Full-season ticket member benefits include, but are not limited to, Riverside Club VIP Room access with Amerks Alumni, family meet and greet and annual Skate with the Players event, an exclusive preseason Ice Breaker Party and much more. For more information, visit www.amerks.com or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 27, 2019
- Amerks Sign Christian O'shea to Professional Tryout - Rochester Americans
- Marlies Close out Weekend Trip Today in Syracuse - Toronto Marlies
- Ottawa Recalls Chlapik from Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Bruins, October 27 - Belleville Senators
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Sunday, October 27 at Springfield Thunderbirds - Rochester Americans
- Goaltending Duel Goes to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Luff Gives Reign Game-Winner in the Third - Ontario Reign
- Condors Split with Heat After Home Loss - Bakersfield Condors
- Iowa Loses in Overtime to Tucson 2-1 - Iowa Wild
- Lomberg, Robinson Lead Stockton to 6-3 Win - Stockton Heat
- Barracuda Net Four in the First, Blank Eagles 4-0 - San Jose Barracuda
- Moose Suffer Shutout at Chicago - Manitoba Moose
- Narrow Loss Continues Skid - San Diego Gulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rochester Americans Stories
- Amerks Sign Christian O'shea to Professional Tryout
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Sunday, October 27 at Springfield Thunderbirds
- Amerks Stage Late Third Period Comeback, Defeat Crunch in Overtime
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, October 26 at Syracuse Crunch
- Amerks and Veterans Outreach Center Partner to Host Military Appreciation Night