Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Bruins, October 27

The set-up

The Belleville Senators' will look to try to win the week as they head to Rhode Island for their lone visit to Providence of the season.

The Senators (2-5-0-0) built a 2-0 lead in Springfield last night but ultimately fell 5-3 in the end. The Sens' lack of scoring early on - their 18 goals are the fewest in the North - and their 29 goals against (second most in the North) have left the Sens in eighth spot early on in their 2019-20 campaign.

Providence (5-2-0-2) sits second in the Atlantic Division and are coming off of a 3-2 shootout loss to Laval Saturday night. The Bruins' 29 goals are the second most in the Atlantic.

Roster notes

Some movement yesterday for the Sens as the team signed defenceman Frank Corrado to a PTO Saturday although he won't join Belleville until Tuesday. Ottawa also shipped forward Jack Rodewald to Florida just before last night's game in exchange for unsigned prospect Chris Wilkie.

Marcus Hogberg started Saturday and while Filip Gustavsson would appear to be the frontrunner to start tonight, don't be entirely surprised if Sens head coach Troy Mann goes back to his 2018-19 MVP.

Previous history

The two teams met just eight days ago in Belleville with the Bruins taking a 7-4 decision. The Senators are 2-2-0-1 all-time against the Bruins but have never won in Providence.

Who to watch

Sens forward Morgan Klimchuk had a goal Saturday and continues to tally points at a frequent rate for his side. He has two goals and an assist in six games this year.

Rookie forward Robert Lantosi scored against Belleville last week and has had a solid start to his first campaign with four points (two goals) in five contests.

Where to watch

Sunday's game starts at 3:05pm and can be seen LIVE on AHLTV. Follow the Belleville Sens on Twitter for live updates.

The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 2:55pm with Jack Miller on the call.

