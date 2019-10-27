T-Birds Complete Weekend Sweep on Backs of Driedger, Borgstrom

October 27, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







Springfield Thunderbirds goaltender Chris Driedger holds off the Rochester Americans

(Springfield Thunderbirds) Springfield Thunderbirds goaltender Chris Driedger holds off the Rochester Americans(Springfield Thunderbirds)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (6-4-0-0) completed their second three-game weekend sweep in team history with a 2-1 overtime triumph over the Rochester Americans (5-2-1-1) on Sunday night at the MassMutual Center.

The Thunderbirds were forced to lean on goaltender Chris Driedger early and often on a historic night for the netminder. The history began in the opening 20 minutes, when Springfield was outshot by a 26-7 margin against a raucous Rochester attack. Driedger turned away every offering to keep the score 0-0 after the first, and in turn, he set a new T-Birds record for most saves in one period.

Driedger finally was cracked 55 seconds into period two when Tage Thompson scooped up a rebound on his backhand outside the crease and spun a shot past a sprawled Driedger to make it 1-0 Americans.

Driedger quickly got back into form, as his save total rose all the way to 37 through 40 minutes of play. Springfield rallied behind their goaltender in the third period. First, they killed off a four-minute Rochester power play to keep the game 1-0 into the final half of the third.

Then, on Springfield's third power play chance of the night, they finally cracked the equally strong Jonas Johansson as Henrik Borgstrom took a shot from the left circle that deflected in off the stick of Paul Thompson. The captain's second goal of the weekend got the game back even at 11:23 of the third.

Johansson and Driedger kept trading saves all the way to the end of regulation, after which time Driedger had 46 saves and Johansson tallied 31.

In the extra period, Borgstrom took over, drawing a tripping penalty at the 3:48 mark, and with a chance to seal the game on a 4-on-3, the second-year pro snapped a wrist shot past Johansson at 3:57 to seal the win and cap off a two-point night. Driedger's final save total of 49 became the most stops in one game in Thunderbirds history.

The T-Birds look to extend their win streak to five games when they get back to action on Friday night against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at the MassMutual Center for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop.

For more ticket information or to become a 2019-20 Springfield Thunderbirds ticket package member, or to purchase single game tickets, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.