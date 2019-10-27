Goaltending Takes Center Stage in 2-1 OT Loss

October 27, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers News Release





BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - Jared Coreau and Igor Shesterkin went back-and-forth with highlight-reel saves and top-notch goaltending on Sunday afternoon, keeping the game tight in an eventual 2-1 overtime loss for the Bridgeport Sound Tigers (1-5-2-1), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, to the Hartford Wolf Pack (8-0-0-1) at Webster Bank Arena.

Coreau (0-4-1) ended the contest with 28 saves on 30 shots, while Hartford's Shesterkin (5-0-0) stopped 29 of the 30 chances he faced. Grant Hutton scored his first goal of the season for the Sound Tigers in the club's sixth straight loss.

Bridgeport doubled up Hartford in the shots department, 12-6, during the opening 20 minutes, but neither team lit the lamp early in the matinee matchup. Hutton finally capitalized to break the deadlock at 14:40 of second, scoring on a long-range wrist shot immediately following John Stevens' faceoff win in the offensive zone.

The lead was short-lived, however, as Wolf Pack captain Steven Fogarty made it 1-1 just 56 seconds later. Boo Nieves created a turnover by stealing the puck from Bridgeport's defense and began a quick passing play in front. He found Vinni Lettieri on the left side who fed it to the doorstep, ultimately finished off by Fogarty past Coreau's reaching glove at 15:36.

Both teams continued to display stellar goal-scoring opportunities, but the netminders were that much better down the stretch. Coreau and Shesterkin, the New York Rangers' fourth-round pick in 2014, each denied a breakaway and Coreau shut down Filip Chytil on a backdoor one-timer in the third period.

In overtime, Darren Raddysh potted his first goal of the season at the 2:25 mark to hand Hartford its fourth straight win. Matt Beleskey slipped the puck to an open Raddysh in the slot, where he had just darted following a line change, and the Wolf Pack defenseman scored on a one-timer to end the game.

Bridgeport finished the afternoon 0-for-2 on the power play, while Hartford was 0-for-1 in a relatively clean contest.

Next Time Out: The Sound Tigers return to the road next Friday for a 7 p.m. puck drop against the Syracuse Crunch in Syracuse, N.Y. It's Bridgeport's first game outside of the Atlantic Division this season, which also begins another "3-in-3" weekend series. Fans can follow all of the live action via the Sound Tigers Radio Network and AHLTV, beginning with the pre-game show at 6:45 p.m. Tickets are on sale now!

Sound Tigers season tickets and flex plans are on sale now for the 2019-20 campaign, offering the greatest savings and ultimate flexibility of all ticket packages. Pick between a full-season, 20-game, or 10-game plan and you'll also be entitled to exclusive benefits, including the ticket holder exchange policy. Lock in your seats today by contacting Brad Dworin at 203-345-4813 or via brad.dworin@harboryardse.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.