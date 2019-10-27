Iowa Loses in Overtime to Tucson 2-1

October 27, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release





TUCSON, ARIZ. - Iowa Wild (5-1-1-1; 12 pts.) dropped its second consecutive contest to the Tucson Roadrunners (6-1-0-0; 12 pts.) by a score of 2-1 in overtime Saturday night.

After a scoreless first period where Tucson outshot the Wild 14-13, forward Brandon Duhaime got Iowa on the board at 2:35 in the second period. Near the far post, Duhaime received a pass from defenseman Matt Bartkowski and blasted a one-timer past goaltender Ivan Prosvetov (42 saves) for his second of the season. Forward Will Bitten also recorded an assist on the goal, which was just the second time all season the Wild scored first in a contest.

Tucson tied the game at 1-1 at 16:35 in the second period as forward Lane Pederson netted his eighth goal of the season, extending his goal streak to six games. Forward Michael Bunting was stuffed up close by goaltender Mat Robson (45 saves), but the rebound came to Pederson. He wrapped around the goal and tucked the puck into the net for the score. Defenseman Jordan Gross was credited with the secondary assist.

Heading into the third period, the score was tied 1-1 and Tucson led in shots 29-23.

After a scoreless third period, the two teams trudged to overtime with the score tied 1-1.

In the extra session, the Roadrunners had a 2-on-1 late in the frame. Forward Andy Miele dropped the puck for Gross and he snapped a shot over the glove of Robson for the score, giving the home side a 2-1 victory.

Final shot totals were 47-43 in favor of the Roadrunners. Iowa went 0-for-4 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

Iowa heads to Grand Rapids to continue its season-long seven-game road trip. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. CT on Oct. 30.

The Iowa Wild 2019-20 regular season is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center and runs from October through April. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.