Crunch Down Marlies, 4-3, in Overtime

SYRACUSE, N.Y. --- Gemel Smith scored the game-winner 39 seconds into overtime to lift the Syracuse Crunch over the Toronto Marlies, 4-3, tonight at the War Memorial Arena.

After giving up the first goal, the Crunch built a two-goal lead off three second period goals from Cal Foote, Ross Colton and Taylor Raddysh. Toronto came back to tie it in the third, but the Crunch halted their comeback. The win puts the Crunch at 3-2-2-0 on the season.

Netminder Louis Domingue stopped 15-of-18 shots between the pipes for the Crunch. Joseph Woll blocked 31-of-35 for the Marlies. Syracuse converted on 1-of-7 power play opportunities and killed both of Toronto's man-advantages.

Toronto was first on the board 14:36 into the game when Timothy Liligren set up Pontus Aberg for a one-timer from the left circle.

The Crunch attacked in the second period with three unanswered goals. At 7:47, Otto Somppi won the faceoff and sent the puck to Foote. The blueliner dumped the puck into the zone where it ricocheted off the boards into the net. At 16:28, Mitchell Stephens sent a centering feed for Colton to fire home from the slot. Boris Katchouk earned a point with the secondary assist. Two minutes later, Smith drew Woll out of position and set up Raddysh on the backdoor while on the power play. Alex Volkov recorded the secondary helper.

The Marlies rallied to force overtime with two goals in the final frame. Aberg centered a feed for Garrett Wilson at 6:22 then Tyler Gaudet potted a wrister from the left circle with 7:09 left in the game to send it to extra time.

Just 39 seconds into overtime, Smith skated the puck down the left wing and backhanded it past Woll from the slot. Luke Schenn and Volkov picked up the helpers on the game-winner.

The Crunch host the Bridgeport Sound Tigers on Friday at 7 p.m.

Crunchables: The last time Gemel Smith scored three goals in two games was Jan. 4 and Jan. 5 as a member of the Providence Bruins... Taylor Raddysh scored his first power-play goal since Dec. 8, 2018 against the Rochester Americans.

