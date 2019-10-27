Luff Gives Reign Game-Winner in the Third

The Ontario Reign skated to their fourth consecutive victory, as they defeated the San Diego Gulls by a 3-2 final on Saturday evening in Ontario. The Reign got goals from Jaret Anderson-Dolan and Tobias Bjornfot, before Matt Luff scored for the third consecutive game with the game winner with less than five minutes remaining in regulation. Goaltender Cal Petersen earned his league-leading sixth victory with 30 saves in net.

Date: October 26, 2019

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTSD1026BoxScore

Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTSD1026Photos

Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTSD1026PostGameQuotes

ONT Record: (6-1-1-0)

SD Record: (0-6-0-0)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 1 1 1 -- 3

SD 1 1 0 -- 2

Shots PP

ONT 36 0/5

SD 32 1/4

Three Stars -

1. Matt Luff (ONT)

2. Jaret Anderson-Dolan (ONT)

3. Andrew Poturalski (SD)

W: Cal Petersen (6-1-1)

L: Anthony Stolarz (0-4-0)

Next Game: Friday, November 1, 2019 vs. Bakersfield - 7:00 PM @ Toyota Arena

