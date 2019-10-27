P-Bruins Fall to Belleville Senators, 4-3

October 27, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release





PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Paul Carey, Ryan Fitzgerald and Jakub Lauko scored for Providence and Kyle Keyser made 20 saves on 21 shots against, but the Bruins fell to the Belleville Senators, 4-3, on Sunday night.

1st 2nd 3rd Final

BELLEVILLE 3 0 1 4

PROVIDENCE 2 1 0 3

JAY LEACH, HEAD COACH

"We were certainly in both games (this weekend). I'm not going to sit here and say that we deserved to win both of them either. We certainly have our work cut out for us. We have to cut down on some mistakes and chances against. We're going to have to get there. It's a learning process and we're going to have to continue to make strides forward."

PAUL CAREY - ONE GOAL

"It wasn't our best game. I thought it could've went either way. Kyle Keyser really played phenomenal and gave us a chance to win that game. Ultimately they got the upper hand there in the third and we just couldn't claw our way back.

"We have to turn the page and focus on Wednesday. It's time to start preparing for a tough game on the road against Rochester. Everyone's starting to contribute and produce here so I think things are looking up for us."

STATS

- With a goal tonight, Carey extended his point streak to four games. He has recorded three goals and one assist during that span, including goals in two consecutive contests.

- Alex Petrovic recorded two assists on Sunday for his second multi-point game of the season. He has recorded at least one point in six of 10 games played this season.

- Fitzgerald recorded his fourth goal of the season on Sunday and also led Providence with five shots on goal. He has recorded three goals and two assists for five points in his last five games.

- Keyser recorded 20 saves on Sunday and has stopped 45 of his last 48 shots against for a .938 save percentage in his last two games.

NEXT GAME

- The Bruins will travel to Rochester, New York, to take on the Rochester Americans on Wednesday, October 30 at Blue Cross Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.