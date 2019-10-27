Ottawa Recalls Chlapik from Belleville
October 27, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Ottawa Senators have recalled forward Filip Chlapik from the Belleville Senators.
Chlapik has a goal in six games with Belleville this season. He's also played once for Ottawa where he had an assist on opening night.
The 22-year-old has played 26 career NHL games, all with Ottawa where he as two goals and six points.
