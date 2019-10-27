Lomberg, Robinson Lead Stockton to 6-3 Win

October 27, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Behind multi-goal performances from Ryan Lomberg and Buddy Robinson, the Stockton Heat skated past the Bakersfield Condors to a 6-3 win Saturday night at Mechanics Bank Arena. With the win, Stockton earns a weekend split against Bakersfield and improves to 5-0 on the year in road games. The Condors' Cooper Marody got the scoring started just past the halfway point of the first, but the Heat responded by potting back-to-back goals and five of the next six in the contest. Robinson tied the game at one before Eetu Tuulola netted his fourth of the campaign, then a 2-2 tie was followed by goals in quick succession from Mason Morelli, his first of the season, and goals from Lomberg to bookend the second intermission to seize control of the game. The Heat got a big boost on special teams, capitalizing on three of six power plays while limiting Bakersfield to just 1-for-8 on the man-advantage.

GOALIES

W: Artyom Zagidulin (20 shots, 17 saves)

L: Stuart Skinner (15 shots, 10 saves)

NOTABLE STATISTICS

Three Stars: First - Ryan Lomberg (2g), Second - Buddy Robinson (2g), Third - Cooper Marody (2g)

Final Shots: STK - 16, BAK - 20

Power Plays: STK - 3-6, BAK - 1-8

- Stockton is now 6-0 when Buddy Robinson scores a goal and 0-1-0-1 when he does not.

- Ryan Lomberg recorded his first multi-goal game since April 7, 2019 against Manitoba.

- Mason Morelli's goal in the second period gives him a goal in four-straight games, dating back to last season. Tonight's game was Morelli's season debut.

- Tonight's game was the first time this season that the Heat scored more than once on the power play.

- Glenn Gawdin has a point in four-straight games and five of the last six, totaling seven points (2g,5a) in that span.

- Matthew Phillips has hit the score sheet in four of the last five, recording his first multi-point game of the season tonight (2a).

- Brandon Davidson recorded his second multi-point game of the season, first since October 12 (1g,2a), with a pair of assists.

- Adam Ruzicka recorded his first-career multi-point game (2a).

- The road team has won all four meetings between Stockton and Bakersfield so far this season.

UP NEXT

Stockton returns to home ice on Friday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. against the San Jose Barracuda and will hold Stick It To Cancer Night, presented by Dignity Health St. Joseph's Hospital, on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 6 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.