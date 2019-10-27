Kelly Klima Recalled from Rapid City

October 27, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





TUCSON, Ariz. -The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today that the club has recalled forward Kelly Klima from the Rapid City Rush, the team's ECHL affiliate.

The 22-year-old recorded four goals in two games with Rapid City over the weekend after being assigned to the club on Friday. All four goals came in his Rush debut Friday night as they beat Utah 4-3 in ECHL play.

Last season the native of Tampa, FL registered one point in ten games with Tucson.

On The Ice

The Roadrunners continued their now five-game win streak over the weekend with two victories over the Iowa Wild at Tucson Arena.

20-year-old goaltender Ivan Prosvetov has two wins in two starts for the Roadrunners who are back in action Tuesday and Wednesday in Southern Arizona against Chicago.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.