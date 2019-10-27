Kelly Klima Recalled from Rapid City
October 27, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
TUCSON, Ariz. -The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today that the club has recalled forward Kelly Klima from the Rapid City Rush, the team's ECHL affiliate.
The 22-year-old recorded four goals in two games with Rapid City over the weekend after being assigned to the club on Friday. All four goals came in his Rush debut Friday night as they beat Utah 4-3 in ECHL play.
Last season the native of Tampa, FL registered one point in ten games with Tucson.
On The Ice
The Roadrunners continued their now five-game win streak over the weekend with two victories over the Iowa Wild at Tucson Arena.
20-year-old goaltender Ivan Prosvetov has two wins in two starts for the Roadrunners who are back in action Tuesday and Wednesday in Southern Arizona against Chicago.
