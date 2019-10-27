Narrow Loss Continues Skid

The Gulls concluded their October schedule and a home-and-home matchup with the Ontario Reign with a 3-2 setback at Toyota Arena.

Andrew Poturalski recorded his first multi-point game as a Gull with two assists (0-2=2), his first helpers of 2019-20.

Chris Wideman scored his second goal in as many games on the power play at 12:27 of the opening period to push his point streak to three games (2-1=3). Justin Kloos recorded his first point of the season with the primary assist with Poturalski adding his first assist on the goal.

Antoine Morand scored his first career goal at 9:24 of the second period, his second point of the weekend (1-1=2). Poturalski earned the primary assist while Sam Carrick recorded his third assist in two games (0-3=3) on the goal.

Anthony Stolarz stopped 33-of-36 shots in the setback.

San Diego will open a two-game homestand and back-to-back matchup vs. the Colorado Eagles on Friday, Nov. 1 (7 p.m.) and Saturday, Nov. 2 (7 p.m.) as part of the club's fifth-annual Military Weekend.

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Antoine Morand

On the game

We were so close. I think we played our best game of the season, but we keep making the same mistakes that cost us the game. It's hard to stay positive, but we just have to grind and make sure we find our way to the victory. I think it was a good step forward tonight and we will keep building on the good things and make sure we don't make the same mistakes.

On his first professional goal

We made a faceoff play that we try a lot. Just putting pucks to the net, that's what we need to do more. Get the rebound in front and it was good to get my first goal, but we have to get the first win now.

On building off the positives

We did some good things, we did some bad things. We just have to stay positive, it's a tough time for everybody. We're all professional hockey players and we hate to lose, especially like this. Just keep working and stay positive.

Alex Broadhurst

On the game

We're devastated with the result. I think we deserved more. Our team really came together this game. We had a really good bench and a lot of chatter so I think it's a step in the right direction.

On building off the positives

As of late, we were struggling were struggling with (special teams) early on there. Obviously it's nice to clean that area up. That's a big part of the game. Once we figure that out we can worry about our five-on-five and hopefully start winning some games.

On preparing for Colorado next week

Just clean up some things. Obviously we'll go though the video and see what we can fix. I honestly thought our effort was great. As long as we keep bringing effort like that and keep working hard, good things are going to happen for us.

Head Coach Kevin Dineen

On the game

It's the best game we've played so far. Obviously the results are very hollow at the end of it, but our special teams were really sharp tonight and scored a goal on the power play. Had a lot of good looks on it. Obviously the five-on-three kill was huge at that point of the game. At the end of it, you can walk out and feel good about the effort, but we are looking at results right now and that's where the frustration lies. Not with the coaching staff, but with the players and our fan base. It's a whole package. We've dug ourselves a pretty good little hole, but we feel like over the course of this weekend we've found a formula that can work for this team. That is really amping up our compete level with a strong dose of a good structure. We feel like good things will fall.

On the power play

I just like the movement. I think, again, composure. We had the puck, we didn't throw it away, there was good support on the ice and when there was disputed pucks we won a lot of those battles. That makes a difference. (Wideman) is obviously finding his groove with his shot at the point so it's always a good idea to give him the puck right now. We're doing a good job on faceoffs. A lot of good areas to walk out for us and to keep building on this week.

On Antoine Morand

Good for him because I think he'd be the first to admit that his game last night was a little step back from what our expectations are of him as a player. His response was excellent tonight. I thought he was extremely visible, in on the forecheck. I thought he made our team look fast so that's what our expectations are from him tonight.

On the team's identity

You have to work with what your personnel is too and our personnel has a skill set to it. There is a real strong force pushing us to play a certain way. That comes from the players themselves. Our skill set is not getting us there, we're getting a couple of goals a game, but we're going to have to be stiffer to play against. We're going to have to put pucks to the net with bodies there. We realize that and again, I thought we had a pretty good picture of what we can be.

