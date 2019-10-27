Barracuda Net Four in the First, Blank Eagles 4-0
October 27, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
BARRACUDA TEAM NOTES
The San Jose Barracuda (3-3-0-0) scored four times in the first period and rolled past the Colorado Eagles (4-3-0-0) (Colorado Avalanche) 4-0 on Saturday night at the Budweiser Events Center. The win snapped Colorado's four-game winning streak
PLAYER NOTES
Saturday's win was the 150th in franchise history
Josef Korenar (2-2-0) made 31 saves to collect his first shutout of the season and his fifth of his AHL career
Lean Bergmann (2) scored for the second consecutive game and now has four points (2+2=4) in three career AHL contests
Joel Kellman (1+5=6) extended his point streak to five games with an assist on Saturday
Prior to Saturday, the Barracuda had scored four goals in a period eight other times
SCORING BY PERIOD
1ST 2ND 3RD FINAL
Colorado 0 0 0 0
San Jose 4
0 0 4
OTHER KEY STATS
SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM
Colorado 31 0 3 8
San Jose 31 1 6 24
