Barracuda Net Four in the First, Blank Eagles 4-0

BARRACUDA TEAM NOTES

The San Jose Barracuda (3-3-0-0) scored four times in the first period and rolled past the Colorado Eagles (4-3-0-0) (Colorado Avalanche) 4-0 on Saturday night at the Budweiser Events Center. The win snapped Colorado's four-game winning streak

PLAYER NOTES

Saturday's win was the 150th in franchise history

Josef Korenar (2-2-0) made 31 saves to collect his first shutout of the season and his fifth of his AHL career

Lean Bergmann (2) scored for the second consecutive game and now has four points (2+2=4) in three career AHL contests

Joel Kellman (1+5=6) extended his point streak to five games with an assist on Saturday

Prior to Saturday, the Barracuda had scored four goals in a period eight other times

SCORING BY PERIOD

1ST 2ND 3RD FINAL

Colorado 0 0 0 0

San Jose 4

0 0 4

OTHER KEY STATS

SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM

Colorado 31 0 3 8

San Jose 31 1 6 24

