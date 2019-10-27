Marlies Close out Weekend Trip Today in Syracuse

October 27, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release





The Marlies close out their weekend trip to Upstate New York today in Syracuse for a divisional matchup against the Crunch.

The Marlies picked up a point last night in Binghamton but saw their first loss of the season as the Devils picked up the overtime win. Toronto's point streak now sits at 7 straight games with a 6-0-1 record; good for 3rd place in the AHL. Egor Korshkov, Pierre Engvall and Pontus Aberg continue to lead the Marlies with 7 points apiece.

Today marks the first of six meetings between the Crunch and the Marlies, and Syracuse will be looking to snap a three-game losing skid including a 7-6 overtime loss to the Rochester Americans last night. The Crunch are 2-2-2 to start the season and sit 7th in the North Division. A familiar face will be in the lineup for the Crunch today, former Marlie, Chris Mueller. Mueller leads the Crunch with 6 points (2 goals, 4 assists) in 6 games.

Puck drops at 5:00 PM on AHLTV or fans can check in on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for game updates.

Head to Head (2019-20 Regular Season)

6-0-1-0 Overall Record 2-2-2-0

0-0-0-0 Head To Head 0-0-0-0

Loss 1 Streak Loss 3

25 Goals For 21

14 Goals Against 27

26.1% Power Play Percentage 25.9%

82.6% Penalty Kill Percentage 85.7%

E. Korshkov (5) Leading Goal Scorer A. Barre-Boulet (4)

E. Korshkov, P. Engvall, P. Aberg (7) Leading Points Scorer C. Conacher, C. Mueller (6)

K. Kaskisuo (4) Wins Leader L. Domingue (1)

S. Wedgewood (1)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.