Sens Secure First Win in Providence

The Belleville Senators secured its first ever win in Providence after a 4-3 victory Sunday afternoon.

Jonathan Aspirot, Michael Carcone, Drake Batherson and Vitaly Abramov scored for Belleville while Filip Gustavsson made 28 saves. Providence's Jakub Lauko, Ryan Fitzgerald and Paul Carey had goals while Max Lagace turned away three shots before being replaced by Kyle Keyser who made 20 saves.

Tied at 3-3 heading into the third, things turned physical as Joseph LaBate and Trent Frederic dropped the mitts in a big tilt that saw a number of big punches thrown. The Sens perhaps took the energy from LaBate's fight and used it to grab a 4-3 lead at 11:18 as on a good forecheck the puck eventually squeaked out front to Abramov who had a wide open net to bury his first of the year and ultimately the game-winning goal.

In a wild first period, the Bruins opened the lead at 3:16 as Lauko's shot took a wicked direction out front to beat Gustavsson for his third of the year.

Belleville found a tying goal through Aspirot at 6:15 as he scored his first pro goal with a drive from the left faceoff circle after the puck fell into his wheelhouse off of the boards as he beat Lagace low.

The Bruins re-took the lead at 11:50 through Fitzgerald as he re-directed Chris Breen's shot past Gustavsson but again Belleville found the tying goal as Carcone wired home a one-timer off of Max Veronneau's cross-ice feed at at 13:04.

Belleville took its first lead of the game at 16:27 as a stretch pass by Vitaly Abramov found Batherson who unleashed a slap shot past Lagace for his third of the year and would eventually spell the end of the night for the Providence goalie was who replaced by Keyser to start the second period.

The Bruins tied the game up at 16:00 of the second as with Jordan Szwarz, and debutant Miles Gendron in the penalty box, former Sens forward Carey fired in a one-timer to make it a 3-3 game. The hosts nearly had the lead after 40 minutes but after Lauko's shot squeezed through Gustavsson, Max Lajoie was on hand to sweep the puck off of the goal line to keep the game tied.

The Sens lost defenceman Stuart Percy during the game while Christian Jaros was a late scratch and replaced by Gendron.

Belleville is back in action Friday when they host the Marlies for the first time this season and in the process, will debut it's recently revealed red jerseys. Tickets are available.

