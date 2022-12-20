Moose Recall Goaltender Evan Cormier
December 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team recalled goaltender Evan Cormier from the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings.
Evan Cormier
Goaltender
Born Nov. 6, 1997 - Bowmanville, Ont.
Height 6.03 - Weight 201 - Catches Left
Cormier, 25, has suited up in 14 games for Kalamazoo this season. He holds a 5-8-1 record with a 3.00 goals-against average and .908 save percentage. Cormier has also recorded one shutout.
The Bowmanville, Ont. native played 14 games for Manitoba in 2021-22 while recording an 8-3-3 mark with a 2.72 goals-against average and .905 save percentage. He also tallied one shutout on the campaign. Over the course of 51 career AHL games with Manitoba and Binghamton, the netminder has a 18-24-8 record with a 3.15 goals-against average and .895 save percentage.
Manitoba heads back on the road to face the Iowa Wild at Wells Fargo Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports, the new Winnipeg Jets App, and AHLTV.
Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.
