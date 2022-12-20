Condors, Reign Rescheduled for Wednesday, January 4
December 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors and Ontario Reign will meet on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 6:30 p.m. on Dignity Health Home Ice at Mechanics Bank Arena. This rescheduled game is from Friday, Dec. 16 which was postponed.
For those who purchased tickets for the December 16 game, your ticket is valid for the new game on January 4. Further information will be coming within the next 48 hours.
