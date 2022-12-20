Bears Visit Phantoms Wednesday Before Holiday Break

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, with an opportunity this week to be the first American Hockey League team to reach the 20-win plateau this season with a road clash against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Wednesday prior to the upcoming holiday break.

TEAM INFO:

Record: 19-6-2-1

Standings Position: 1st in Atlantic

TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Mike Vecchione (11)

Assists: Mason Morelli (15)

Points: Mike Vecchione (24)

Power-Play Goals: Mike Vecchione (3)

Shorthanded Goals: Riley Sutter (1)

Plus/Minus: Gabriel Carlsson, Ethen Frank (+14)

Wins: Zach Fucale (10)

GAA: Hunter Shepard (1.83)

SV%: Hunter Shepard (.932)

Only includes qualified players on active roster

RECENT RESULTS:

Friday, Dec. 16: Hershey 1 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 3

Hershey saw its five-game road win streak come to an end as it opened its weekend with the first of two road matches against the Penguins. Jonathan Gruden tipped a point shot at 4:57 of the first period to open the scoring, then Tyler Sikura made it 2-0 at 8:37 when his shot from the left circle beat Zach Fucale. Sam Houde extended the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton lead to 3-0 at 3:48 of the third period on a wrap-around attempt, but the Bears spoiled the shutout bid of Dustin Tokarski as Gabriel Carlsson broke through with his first of the season with 50 seconds remaining in the game.

Saturday, Dec. 17: Hershey 2 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 1 (OT)

The Bears struck first in the rematch, as Mike Vecchione and Gabriel Carlsson helped set up Mike Sgarbossa, who fired a low wrister at the left circle past Filip Lindberg at 8:11 of the first period for his eighth of the season. The Penguins knotted the score at 1-1 at 18:48 of the second period when Alex Nylander slipped the puck between Clay Stevenson and the right post for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's Teddy Bear Toss goal; the remainder of the third period was completed following the second intermission. Stevenson made 10 saves in the third period and an additional two stops in overtime to finish with 23 saves for the night, as Sgarbossa advanced the puck on a 2-on-1 rush and beat Lindberg with a backhand shot at 3:59 of extra time to win the game for the Chocolate and White.

Sunday, Dec. 18: Hershey 5 vs. Lehigh Valley 3

Aaron Ness opened the scoring for Hershey 7:22 into the first period, but Artem Anisimov scored a power-play goal 1:50 into the second frame to draw the Phantoms level. Lehigh Valley then took a 2-1 lead with a shorthanded goal from Jordy Bellerive at 10:01, before Hendrix Lapierre scored on the same power play sequence at 10:34 to tie the game at 2-2. In the third, the Phantoms once again took a lead when Bellerive netted his second of the evening on a wrap-around shot that caromed off the skate of a Hershey defender and past Clay Stevenson at 9:28. Mike Sgarbossa then ignited a furious comeback for the Bears when he rushed up the right wing and snapped a shot that beat Samuel Ersson low to the blocker side at 13:59. Connor McMichael tallied the eventual game-winner at 14:29, and Mike Vecchione scored at 15:49 for a much-needed insurance goal, as Clay Stevenson finished with 25 saves for his third victory of the season.

LOCAL PRACTICE SCHEDULE FOR WEEK OF DEC. 19:

Monday, Dec. 19

Day Off

Tuesday, Dec. 20

10:30 a.m. at Hersheypark Arena

Wednesday, Dec. 21

10:30 a.m. morning skate at Hersheypark Arena/Travel day to Lehigh Valley

Thursday, Dec. 22

Team Off for AHL Holiday Break

Friday, Dec. 23

Team Off for AHL Holiday Break

All practices are open to the public. Practice dates and times are subject to change.

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE:

- Wednesday, Dec. 21 at Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 7:05 p.m.

- Tuesday, Dec. 27 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 7:05 p.m.

- Wednesday, Dec. 28 vs. Providence Bruins, 7 p.m. - CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE TICKETS

- AAA Car Magnet Night - The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a Bears car magnet, courtesy of AAA.

- Berks Dollar Dog Night - Berks Dollar Dogs and $6 beers available at Boulevard, Hot Shots and Hat Trick.

- Saturday, Dec. 31 vs. Providence Bruins, 5 p.m. - CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE TICKETS

TV Coverage: FOX43 (Dec. 31 game only), Video Coverage: AHLTV; Radio Coverage: Bears Radio Network

TEAM NEWS AND NOTES:

NHL ROSTER FREEZE NOW IN EFFECT:

On Monday night, the Washington Capitals announced the loan of defenseman Lucas Johansen to the Bears, prior to the 11:59 p.m. holiday roster freeze for the NHL, which lasts through 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 28. The roster freeze prevents any players on NHL active rosters or injured reserve from being traded, waived, or loaned to the AHL or ECHL during the holiday window, with a few small exceptions. NHL clubs can still call players up to fill roster holes, and can make moves to address salary cap and roster limits in the event a player is activated off the Long Term Injured Reserve during the freeze.

MIKE & MIKE:

Entering the week, the Bears have been anchored in the month of December by a pair of Mikes - Sgarbossa and Vecchione. The duo were reunited together on a line in late November, and have provided a formidable one-two punch for the Bears. Sgarbossa and Vecchione are tied for the team scoring lead in December with 11 points apiece through eight games, and are also tied for the team lead in plus-minus for the month at +11. Their combined 11 goals account for over 40 percent of Hershey's 27 goals scored in December. When Vecchione scores a goal, the Bears are 9-0-0-1; when Sgarbossa has had a multi-point game, Hershey has posted a 6-0-0-0 record.

I-CARLY:

Defender Gabriel Carlsson finally broke through with his first American Hockey League goal in nearly three years on Saturday when he found the net in Hershey's 3-1 loss at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. The goal marked his first since Feb. 11, 2022 against the Grand Rapids Griffins when he was a member of the Cleveland Monsters. The eighth-year pro is in his first season with the Chocolate and White, and is on pace for his best offensive statistical season in his AHL career with seven points (1g, 6a) through 22 games. The former first round pick of the Columbus Blue Jackets is tied for the second-best plus-minus in the league among Eastern Conference defensemen at +13.

RACE TO 20 WINS:

With a 19-6-2-1 record through their first 28 games entering the week, the Bears are on the precipice of making some small history. A victory at Lehigh Valley on Wednesday could give the Bears their 20th win in 29 games, besting the full-season mark of 20 wins in 30 games achieved by the 2009-10, 2008-09, 1996-97, 1946-47, and 1941-42 Hershey Bears teams. While the 2020-21 Bears reached the 20-win plateau in their first 28 games with a record of 20-6-2-0 (a franchise best), it was achieved during an abbreviated season in which a Calder Cup was not ultimately awarded.

BEARS VS. PHANTOMS HEAD-TO-HEAD:

The Bears head into tomorrow's game against Lehigh Valley with a 4-0-0-0 record on the season against their I-78 rivals. Hershey is paced by Mike Sgarbossa, who has recorded seven points (4g, 3a) against Lehigh Valley. The Phantoms are led by Jordy Bellerive's three points (2g, 1a) in four games. The Bears' goaltending duties have been split by Zach Fucale (3-0-0) and Clay Stevenson (1-0-0) against the Phantoms, while Samuel Ersson has started all four games for the Phantoms against the Bears. Hershey's power play has converted on 5-of-18 (27.8%) chances against Lehigh Valley this season. Following Wednesday's game, the Phantoms will represent just over 20 percent of Hershey's remaining 43 games in the regular season, but the Bears and Phantoms will not meet again until late January.

KEEPING THINGS TIGHT:

Many of the Bears' wins this season have been decided in the third period, making for an entertaining edge-of-your-seat experience. To wit: the Bears lead the entire American Hockey League with 10 victories when tied after the second period; the Colorado Eagles and San Jose Barracuda are tied for second, with five wins apiece. Additionally, the Bears are tied with Providence for the most wins in the AHL decided by one goal, with 11 each.

BEARS BITES:

Forward Sam Anas is four assists and one point away from his 200th career helper and 300th career point, respectively... Forward Shane Gersich is one point away from his 100th pro point, and two points away from reaching his 100th with the Bears...Dylan McIlrath's next game will be his 100th with the Bears...Hershey is 2-0-0-0 this season in Wednesday games...The Bears lead the AHL in wins when outshooting an opponent with 13...Hershey is 13-2-1-0 when Hendrix Lapierre gets on the scoresheet with at least a point...

