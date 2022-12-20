Wranglers Win Over Reign at Saddledome
December 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
Storyline: The Calgary Wranglers (16-7-1-0) scored twice in both the second and third periods on their way to a 4-1 win in the first-ever meeting against the Ontario Reign (15-8-0-1) Tuesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
Alex Turcotte had the lone goal of the contest for the Reign late in the third period, while goaltender Cal Petersen turned aside 37 shots in a losing effort for Ontario. Dustin Wolf earned the win for Calgary with 37 stops and Martin Pospisil found the back of the net twice for the Wranglers.
Date: December 20, 2022
Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome - Calgary, AB
Three Stars -
1. MartinPospisil (CGY)
2. Dustin Wolf (CGY)
3. EmilioPettersen (CGY)
W: Dustin Wolf
L: Cal Petersen
Next Game: Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Calgary | 6:00 PM PST | Scotiabank Saddledome
Ontario Reign's Tobias Bjornfot And Calgary Wranglers' Kevin Rooney In Action
