Comets Score Four Unanswered to Win 4-3

Utica, NY. - With Akira Schmid returning to the Comets roster for the first time since November 2nd, Utica hit the road for Cleveland to take on the Columbus Blue Jackets affiliate, the Cleveland Monsters. The Comets trailed 3-0 after 32 minutes but scored four unanswered goals and won the game 4-3.

The first period was evenly matched, with both teams trading chances but neither finding the back of the net. Akira Schmid had the shining moment of the frame, as Cleveland Forward Robbie Payne was left alone in front, but his point blank one timer met Schmid's glove.

In the second, Cleveland got hot offensively. Just thirty seconds into the period, veteran defenseman Brandon Davidson fired a wrister from the point that beat Schmid and made it 1-0. Later on in the period, Emil Bemstrom buried two goals 70 seconds apart. The first was a powerplay goal, Cleveland's 31st of the year that leads the American Hockey League. The second came 4-on-4 and Cleveland led 3-0.

Just nine seconds later, Utica's Joe Gambardella won an offensive zone faceoff clean to Tyce Thompson. Thompson buried it under the crossbar and made it a 3-1 game. It was Thompson's 6th goal of the year and second in the last three games. Utica trailed by two at the break.

As the third began, Utica had their work cutout for them. It took just a minute and nineteen seconds for the scoring to start. Graeme Clarke skated down the right wing ang beat Cleveland netminder Pavel Cajan on the far side to make it 3-2. On a 4-on-3 powerplay look, Clarke would score again on a one timer off a feed from Reilly Walsh. The game was tied at three with 6 minutes left.

With 14 seconds remaining, Utica came charging down the ice. Tyler Wotherspoon fired a shot from the point that just barely snuck through Cajan. Samuel Laberge hustled to the crease to finish a trickling puck, and Utica took a 4-3 lead in the final seconds. It was Laberge's fourth goal in as many games. Cleveland called timeout and pulled their goalie but couldn't strike in the final seconds. Utica has now won three in a row with one game remaining before the break.

