Anaheim Ducks Recall Justin Kirkland from San Diego

December 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled center Justin Kirkland from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Kirkland, 26 (8/2/96), has yet to make his NHL debut. He scored 6-7=13 points with 12 penalty minutes (PIM) in 19 AHL games with San Diego this season, including goals in each of his last three games (3-1=4). In 2021-22 with Stockton (AHL), Kirkland recorded 25-23=48 points in 66, setting career highs in goals, assists, points and power-play goals (9).

Originally selected by Nashville in the third round (62nd overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft, Kirkland helped Stockton to a Western Conference Finals berth in the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs, leading the Heat in goals and scoring with 7-5=12 points in 13 postseason games.

Signed as a free agent July 14, 2022, the 6-3, 193-pound forward has scored 64-101=165 points with 258 PIM in 352 career AHL games with San Diego, Stockton and Milwaukee. A native of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Kirkland spent parts of five seasons with the Kelowna Rockets of the WHL (2011-16), collecting 71-98=169 points with a +79 rating and 140 PIM in 199 career games.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.